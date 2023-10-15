State Dep denies statement credited to Blinken on possible Azerbaijani invasion of Armenia

The US State Department denies a Politico report that Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned US lawmakers that Azerbaijan may invade Armenia in the coming weeks.
In comments given to Armenpress, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the information in the article was “inaccurate” and that it does not "reflect what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers.”
“The United States strongly supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have stressed that any infringement of that sovereignty and territorial integrity would bring serious consequences. The reporting in this [Politico's] article is inaccurate and in no way reflects what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told Armenpress.