Olivier Decottignies: France expressed readiness to support friendly Armenian people from first days (PHOTOS)

Governor Ararat Grigoryan of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province on Wednesday received French Ambassador Olivier Decottignies, who came to Vayots Dzor on a working visit, the governor's staff informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Governor Grigoryan presented to the ambassador the activities carried out in Vayots Dzor within the framework of Armenian-French friendship and cooperation. In particular, the cooperation established on May 2 between Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia and Hauts-de-France region of France was noted.
Within the framework of the meeting, the parties exchanged views also on the humanitarian situation in Vayots Dzor as a result of Azerbaijan's Armenian ethnic cleansing policy, as well as the work being carried out by Armenia towards medium- and long-term programs aimed at addressing the primary needs of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Decottignies noted that France has expressed its readiness to support the friendly Armenian people from the first days.