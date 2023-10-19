News
US Embassy supports Armenia government efforts to strengthen rule of law, Armenian law enforcement capacities
The US Embassy in Yerevan supports the Armenian government's efforts to strengthen rule of law and Armenian law enforcement capacities, the embassy noted

“Alexis Haftvani, Director of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) office at the U.S. Embassy, recently joined Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan and Chief of Police Aram Hovhannisyan to observe Armenia’s newest patrol police officers completing scenario-based training before the conclusion of their five-month training academy,” added the US Embassy in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
