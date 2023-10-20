News
Czech Rep. Senate adopts resolution on humanitarian needs, situation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Senate of the Czech Republic adopted a resolution on the humanitarian needs and situation of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The document, in particular, condemns all forms of violence against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls on all parties to the conflict to respect the basic norms of international humanitarian law.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of providing humanitarian aid and support to people in the affected region, calls on the Czech government to be ready to provide assistance, within its capacity, especially to the most vulnerable people, such as mothers with children and unaccompanied children.

The document calls on Azerbaijan to allow international observers to enter Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the treatment of the local population, and calls on all parties involved to refrain from damaging the cultural and historical monuments of Nagorno-Karabakh and preserve the latter's world cultural heritage.
