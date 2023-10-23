News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
October 23
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
October 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Azerbaijan FM heads to Iran for 3+3 talk
Azerbaijan FM heads to Iran for 3+3 talk
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will participate in the meeting that will take place Monday in Tehran, the capital of Iran, within the framework of the 3+3 regional format. Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, announced this, Azerbaijani media reported.

As it was reported earlier, the situation in the South Caucasus and cooperation will be discussed at the aforesaid meeting in the 3+3 format. The peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan will become the main topic of discussions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos