News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
October 23
USD
402.21
EUR
426.5
RUB
4.25
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
October 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.21
EUR
426.5
RUB
4.25
Show news feed
Mehrdad Bazrpash: We are against ‘Zangezur Corridor,’ we support Armenia territorial integrity.
Mehrdad Bazrpash: We are against ‘Zangezur Corridor,’ we support Armenia territorial integrity.
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics


Armenia is very important for Iran. The latter's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, told this to reporters Monday in Yerevan.

"Armenia can play a key role within the framework of the North-South [road] corridor," he said.

According to the Iranian official, his country does not agree with the “Zangezur corridor” being circulated by Azerbaijan.

"We [Iran] have stated many times that we do not agree with the 'Zangezur Corridor,' and in meetings with various officials of Azerbaijan we have said that we are against it. Our policy is based on peace in the Caucasus, and we condemn any kind of foreign interference. We believe that the countries of the region will be able to make the best decisions themselves," Bazrpash emphasized.

According to him, Iran has always supported Armenia's territorial integrity and will continue to do so.

"The infrastructures that are being created between the two countries are aimed at stable peace between the neighboring countries," the Iranian minister added.

He reminded that recently an agreement was reached with Azerbaijan regarding the Araz corridor, which passes from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan via Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany MP: Sanctions will be imposed if Azerbaijan does not stop its aggressive provocative policy
"The use of military force against Nagorno-Karabakh was a gross violation of international law,” Michael Roth stated in Yerevan…
 Nikol Pashinyan, Michael Roth confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
The Armenian PM received the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament…
 Germany MP to Armenia parliament speaker: We did not take sufficient steps to prevent Azerbaijan military aggression
Alen Simonyan received a delegation led by Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag…
 Armenia official: There are doubts whether Azerbaijan is interested in completing peace process
“Or whether they are simply trying to switch from one format to another and thus avoid reaching concrete arrangements," the deputy FM added…
 EU may expand monitoring mission in Armenia in response to Azerbaijan threat
A senior EU official told reporters in Brussels that they have clearly told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that they are concerned about any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia…
 Aliyev, US State Department official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
The Azerbaijani president received Josh Huck, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos