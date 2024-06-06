Russia envoy to Azerbaijan comments on unblocking of regional communications

The work of restoring transport communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through the territory of Armenia is being carried out within the framework of the tripartite working group—under the auspices of the deputy prime ministers—for unblocking communications. This was stated by Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, in an interview with Russian-language Utro monthly of Azerbaijan.
"There are agreements between Baku and Tehran on the creation of alternative communication through the Iranian territory. We assume that the implementation of this project will make a contribution to the development of the western branch of the North-South MTM along the Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran line," added the Russian diplomat.