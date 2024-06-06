Azerbaijan visit not planned on Armenia PM agenda, spokesperson says

Azerbaijani journalist, political scientist, and international relations expert Ahmet Shairoglu had written on X, formerly Twitter, that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Azerbaijan in November to attend the UN COP29 Climate Change Conference in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.
But Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the spokesperson of the Armenian PM, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that there is no such matter on Pashinyan's agenda.
"The expert expressed his subjective perception, which has nothing to do with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's work agenda. Such a visit is not planned in the Prime Minister's work agenda," said Baghdasaryan.