Russia MFA: We are not lowering level of our relations, the ambassador will return to Armenia soon

The Russian ambassador will soon return to Armenia after the consultations, there is no question of breaking the relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RIA Novosti.
"Calling the ambassador from the center for consultations is a common diplomatic practice. It was within the framework of this practice that [Russian ambassador to Armenia] Sergey Pavlovich Kopyrkin was called for consultation. We have held these consultations. Accordingly, I believe that very soon one can expect that Sergey Pavlovich will return to Yerevan and resume his duties," said Galuzin.
Answering the question about the decline in the level of relations between Armenia and Russia, he noted that "there is absolutely no such thing."
"The ambassador was called for a consultation, but he was not called back. Russia and Armenia are allies, strategic partners," Galuzin added.
According to the Russian deputy FM, "there are disagreements, but this does not mean that we are lowering the level of our relations." On May 24, the Russian foreign ministry had announced that Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to Moscow for consultations.