Iran minister of roads, urban development: New bridge will be built on Armenia border

Iran and Armenia have held a discussion on building a new bridge on the border. This was announced by Mehrdad Bazrpash, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, at the opening of the signing ceremony—in Yerevan—of the road construction contract within the framework of Tranche 4 of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program.

According to him, the current bridge on the Armenian-Iranian border is not enough for that large amount of circulation.

"We have reached an agreement to set up a working group related to the construction of the [new] bridge, and we will start discussions for the construction of that bridge," he said.

Bazrpash emphasized that this new bridge can contribute to the development of Armenian-Iranian economic relations. This is also about the implementation of some other projects in the field of infrastructure.

At the same time, Bazrpash stated that Iranian companies are ready to assist the Armenian side in various projects.

"Any Armenian company that will be ready to be engaged in the field of housing construction and road construction in Iran, we are ready to assist them with great love," the Iranian official added.

The current bridge on the Armenia-Iran border was built in 1995 on the Araks River.