Armenia ready to buy natural gas from Azerbaijan after resolving their political differences, deputy minister says

Armenia is ready to buy natural gas from Azerbaijan after resolving the political differences between the two countries. Hakob Vardanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, said this within the framework of the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum, EurAsia Daily reports.
"Due to the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, the suspension of [natural] gas and electricity supply from Azerbaijan to Armenia was a shock event for the gas-electric system of Armenia, as at that time we were buying gas from Azerbaijan, and then we started the construction of a new gas pipeline through the territory of Georgia to supply gas to our country. I hope that there will be peace in our region and we will be able to cooperate and diversify our energy systems as in those days," Vardanyan stated.