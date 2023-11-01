Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem cancels controversial deal related to ‘Cows' Garden’ estate

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem announces that a letter was sent on October 26 to Xana Gardens Ltd. whereby the Patriarchate informed Xana Gardens of the cancellation of the agreement signed on July 8, 2021 regarding the Armenian Gardens, known as the Cows' Garden, in the Old City, Jerusalem. This was informed by the Divan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Father Aghan Gogchyan.
The “Cows' Garden” estate is located on historic Mount Zion, in the southwest corner of Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter. Back in November 2021, the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin had discussed the matter of leasing this estate by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and called for the cancellation of that decision.