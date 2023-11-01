News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem cancels controversial deal related to ‘Cows' Garden’ estate
Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem cancels controversial deal related to ‘Cows' Garden’ estate
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem announces that a letter was sent on October 26 to Xana Gardens Ltd. whereby the Patriarchate informed Xana Gardens of the cancellation of the agreement signed on July 8, 2021 regarding the Armenian Gardens, known as the Cows' Garden, in the Old City, Jerusalem. This was informed by the Divan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Father Aghan Gogchyan.

The “Cows' Garden” estate is located on historic Mount Zion, in the southwest corner of Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter. Back in November 2021, the Supreme Spiritual Council  of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin had discussed the matter of leasing this estate by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and called for the cancellation of that decision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sevan on today's incident: Attacks on Armenian church are part of chain of attacks by Jewish extremists
These attacks seem to have increased, particularly after the formation of Netanyahu's government․․․
 Olivier Decottignies to Karekin II: France will make efforts to provide security guarantees to Karabakh
The newly appointed French ambassador to Armenia was received by the Catholicos of All Armenians…
 Catholicoi Karekin II, Aram I: Armenian Apostolic Church will always stand with Karabakh
They had a telephone conversation with newly elected speaker of the Artsakh parliament…
 Catholicos of All Armenians receives EU ambassador to Armenia
Karekin II expressed his appreciation to Andrea Wiktorin for her service rendered to the Armenian people and the EU efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue…
 Vatican Secretary of State promises relatives of captured soldiers from Armenia’s Shirak to convey their request to Pope
Cardinal Pietro Parolin attended a Holy Mass in the Armenian Catholic Church of Gyumri…
 Church of Saints Peter and Paul in danger of collapse ignored by Turkish authorities
Church of Saints Peter and Paul, located in the Tomarza district of Kayseri province in central Turkey...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos