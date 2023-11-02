Belgium allows owners to be buried alongside their pets

Authorities in the Wallonia region of Belgium have released clarifications on the rules to be followed if an owner wishes to be buried alongside his pet, effectively legalizing the practice.

The authorities called the death of a pet and its cremation before the death of its owner the main condition of joint burial. Thus, euthanasia of a pet after the death of its owner is not officially allowed.

"The wish to be buried alongside the remains of a pet can be fulfilled only if the animal died before the death of the owner, the burial of the deceased and the remains of the animal must be carried out at the same time," says the explanation that was posted on the website of the Wallonia regional administration.

Belgian TV channel RTBF asked questions to funeral directors, who confirmed that requests for peoples’ burials alongside their pets come from their relatives who have expressed such a wish during their lifetime. In particular, the relatives of the deceased owners of two dogs applied for such a service; the dogs outlived their owners. However, the veterinarian who contacted the relatives did not agree to euthanize the animals to fulfill the will of the owner. A similar case was registered with the owner of ten cats, who also expressed wish to be buried alongside his pets.

Christophe Collignon, the regional official responsible for the work of the cemeteries, said in an interview to RTBF that an appropriate decision will be taken to clarify this matter.

"A decision will be made that will enable to avoid confusion and will contribute to the normal organization of funerals. These moments of mourning should not be the subject of comments by the families," the official said.