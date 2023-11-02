Biden’s new possible nominee for US Deputy Secretary of State was educated in Soviet Armenia

Kurt Campbell, an expert on the Indo-Pacific region, may become the next Deputy US Secretary of State.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his intent to nominate Kurt Campbell to be Deputy Secretary of State, Department of State, the White House informed in a statement.
The statement adds, in particular, that “Kurt Campbell currently serves as Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council since January 20, 2021.”
To note, Campbell received a certificate in music and political philosophy from the University of Yerevan in Soviet Armenia, Wikipedia writes.