Newspaper: November 9, 2020 criminal cases dropped

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information of the Zhoghovurd daily, the National Security Service [(NSS)] has dropped the criminal cases against more than 10 persons involved in the criminal case of mass riots at night in Yerevan after the ceasefire of November 9, 2020.
Zhoghovurd daily had written: "After the end of the 2020 war, a group of citizens, outraged by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's announcement of a ceasefire on November 9, staged mass riots in Yerevan at night. There were many criminal proceedings at the RA National Security Service regarding these cases, which are still ongoing."
And, behold, only 3 years after these incidents the investigation body stopped criminal prosecutions against various citizens, as after 3 years, the investigation body did not find sufficient evidence for the accused to send the case to court.
Let's remind that on the night of November 9, 2020, when it became known about the defeat of the Armenian side in the Karabakh war and the signing of the tripartite statement of ceasefire, riots started in Yerevan, the buildings of the National Assembly, the government were attacked.
In this case, some citizens were sentenced to prison, and the investigation on many others is ongoing at the NSS, and the investigation body will drop the case regarding most of them, as the evidence is quite weak; they beat up as a group, but cannot be found out specifically who.