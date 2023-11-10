News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 10
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Fukushima to Kerobyan: Armenia agricultural products will be particularly interesting to Japan market (PHOTOS)
Fukushima to Kerobyan: Armenia agricultural products will be particularly interesting to Japan market (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Friday received Japanese ambassador to Armenia Masanori Fukushima.

The interlocutors emphasized the development of trade and economic relations and the expansion of business ties between Armenia and Japan, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Then, the parties discussed a number of matters related to Kerobyan's upcoming visit to Japan, as well as Armenia's participation in the World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The ambassador noted that the Japanese market will be interested, in particular, in the agricultural products of Armenia, as well as in Armenian culture and history.

Presenting the project for the construction of a "dry port" in Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, in turn, proposed Japanese companies to consider the possibility of joining this project.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New report by World Bank offers roadmap for improving public spending efficiency in Armenia
Especially in areas such as infrastructure, road transport, health, and education…
 Dollar, euro go up in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, remained unchanged...
 The Economic Times: Armenia negotiating to join Iran's Chabahar Port, to enter India
Armenia is hoping for early linkages between the International North South Transport Corridor and this port for seamless connectivity…
 Germany to provide €12M loan to Armenia
The Armenian government approved the ratification of the agreement on financial cooperation for 2022 with the German government…
 Armenia to get €60M loan from Asian Development Bank to build new road section in Yerevan
The Armenian government approved the signing of the Yerevan Urban Development Investment Project loan agreement with the ADB…
 Additional $24.3M from IMF to become available for Armenia
A working agreement has been reached with the International Monetary Fund…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos