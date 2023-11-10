Fukushima to Kerobyan: Armenia agricultural products will be particularly interesting to Japan market (PHOTOS)

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Friday received Japanese ambassador to Armenia Masanori Fukushima.

The interlocutors emphasized the development of trade and economic relations and the expansion of business ties between Armenia and Japan, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Then, the parties discussed a number of matters related to Kerobyan's upcoming visit to Japan, as well as Armenia's participation in the World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The ambassador noted that the Japanese market will be interested, in particular, in the agricultural products of Armenia, as well as in Armenian culture and history.

Presenting the project for the construction of a "dry port" in Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, in turn, proposed Japanese companies to consider the possibility of joining this project.