Yerevan Municipality to discuss aid for families of fuel depot explosion victims in Artsakh
Yerevan Municipality to discuss aid for families of fuel depot explosion victims in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Yerevan City Hall is discussing the issue of providing support to the families of those killed in an explosion at a fuel depot in Artsakh, Press Secretary of the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Kostanyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Kostanyan noted that the amount of money allocated and the conditions for its provision are still being discussed.

“The amount of money and the terms of their payment are still being discussed, this will become clear in the coming days,” he said.

During the forced displacement of Artsakh residents, a strong explosion occurred at a fuel depot near the Stepanakert-Askeran highway that reportedly killed 220 people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
