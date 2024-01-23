Armenia MFA: Regress observed in Azerbaijan positions on border delimitation, regional unblocking

During 2023, Armenia was constructively engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan aimed at normalizing of relations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a press conference Tuesday.

According to him, the aforesaid refers to the peace process in general, including the signing of a peace treaty, the start of the border delimitation process, and the lifting of the transport and economic blockade in the region.

Mirzoyan repeated that Armenia and Azerbaijan must definitely recognize each other's territorial integrity.

"In addition, the delimitation of the border [between the two countries] should be carried out on the basis of the official maps of the USSR, which have solid legal foundations. We have repeatedly spoken about the 1974-1978 maps as the most recent maps that reflect these principles.

“Previously, the Azerbaijani side was proposing to use the maps of the period from 1974 to 1990. We [i.e. Armenia] suggested that this might be acceptable. But, based on the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan, it can be said that there is a regress in Azerbaijan's position on this matter.

“According to the Almaty declaration, all post-Soviet countries—no one made reservations later—accepted that all administrative borders of Soviet republics are recognized as borders of independent republics already. Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed this principle in Prague in 2022, as well as during subsequent meetings.

“The third important principle is that transport and economic communication channels [in the region] should be unblocked on the basis of countries' sovereignty, jurisdiction, as well as reciprocity. We have held many discussions with Azerbaijan on this matter and, in fact, we have reached a certain mutual understanding. But taking into account the last press conference [of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev], it can also be noted that there has been a regress.

“During the meetings at the high and highest level, Yerevan and Baku managed to mutually agree on some wordings of the text of the peace treaty. But there are a number of key issues on which there is a difference of approach," the Armenian FM emphasized.