Armenia has not undertaken any obligations regarding a "corridor"—either by the November 9, 2020 document or by any other document. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a press conference Tuesday, and emphasized the inadmissibility of "corridor logic" in the matter.

The FM noted that Armenia is ready and interested in the unblocking of communications in the region—and not only on the Nakhichevan-Azerbaijan route, but on all the routes that Armenia also intends to use.

Mirzoyan emphasized the existence of an agreement on this unblocking based on the principles of equality and sovereignty.

"In Azerbaijan, too; and it becomes clear from [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev's words. They are not against those principles—but not in the case of the route from Nakhichevan. All three demands voiced by Aliyev are a violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia," stressed the Armenian FM, expressing readiness to find solutions for easier administration, but even the idea of crossing without customs control is unacceptable—either in terms of people or cargo.

He noted that the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 does not envisage the participation of third countries, and it is directly stated that Armenia ensures the safety of the route. The leader of Armenia said that he is ready and able to ensure the safety of cargo and people, Mirzoyan added.

And speaking about the chances of canceling the signing of the statement of November 9, 2020, the FM said that Armenia has always fulfilled its obligations, unlike the other two parties—i.e. Azerbaijan and Russia, and the evidence of non-fulfillment is more than clear.