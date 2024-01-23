FM calls on Russia not to accuse Armenia of something for which it’s not guilty

In August 2022, Russia presented proposals that included the following provision: the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is put off indefinitely. At the end of August, Armenia agreed to these proposals, but Azerbaijan expressed its disagreement, and already in September 2022, it started an attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a press conference Tuesday.
"Then Armenia turned to Russia, from where they replied that the border in this area is not clearly drawn, so Russia faces difficulties in assessing to what extent the sovereign territory of Armenia has been violated.
"After that, in October 2022, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a quadrilateral statement in Prague, according to which they accept that the delimitation of the borders should take place on the basis of the Almaty declaration. That is, at the beginning, there was no clear record of violations of the border of Armenia by Azerbaijan on the part of Russia," added the Armenian FM.
Therefore, Mirzoyan called on the Russian side to correctly narrate the chronology of events, as well as to present the cause and effect relationship, and not to accuse Armenia of something for which it is not guilty.
"On the contrary, there were alleged actions by others and concrete steps by Armenia in the absence of those steps, including in the form of Prague's statements," emphasized the FM of Armenia.
Mirzoyan said that he does not know anything about the new Russian proposals regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.