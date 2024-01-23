Pashinyan: Armenia-Belgium close cooperation contributes to development of Armenia-EU interaction

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the new ambassador of Belgium to Armenia, Eric De Muynck, the PM’s office informs.

Pashinyan emphasized the importance of Belgium's decision to open an embassy in Armenia, and expressed confidence that as a result, cooperation between the two countries will expand in all domains. Also, the premier emphasized Belgium’s support and assistance to the Armenian government in its effective implementation of democratic reforms in the country.

Ambassador De Muynck, for his part, noted that he will make all efforts for the continuous development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Belgium. The diplomat stressed the promotion of trade and economic interaction, as well as the implementation of joint projects between the two countries in some other domains.

The interlocutors expressed their belief that the close cooperation between Armenia and Belgium also contributes to the Armenia-European Union interaction and its development.