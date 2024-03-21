News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
PM: We can proudly state that, among other crucial things, Armenia’s nuclear plant symbolizes our sovereignty
PM: We can proudly state that, among other crucial things, Armenia’s nuclear plant symbolizes our sovereignty
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


For decades, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant has been serving as a critical element of our energy system ensuring the stability and sustainability of energy production. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his address Thursday at the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Pashinyan added as follows, in particular: "Presently, about 30% of our country’s electricity derives from nuclear energy. Our course of arrival to that point was thorny, marred with dramatic period of the closure of the Nuclear Power Plant. Today, we can proudly state that among other crucial things, it also symbolizes and strengthens our sovereignty.

However, this critical role means great responsibility. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety and security in the operation of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. This commitment is behind the large-scale modernization and re-equipment of the Plant during the recent years, which allowed to extend the operation of the Armenian NPP until 2026.

Armenia actively collaborates with the International Atomic Energy Agency [(IAEA)], adopting a proactive stance to ensure nuclear safety and security while fulfilling all its obligations. We regularly host review and peer review missions, reports of which clearly indicate that Armenia is operating the power plant in line with IAEA safety standards. The absence of any nuclear or radiation safety incidents throughout the history of our plant's operation speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to this cause. This achievement is a testament to Armenia's political will and expertise. We also acknowledge with gratitude the indispensable technical assistance, knowledge and guidance from the IAEA and partner countries, which have been critical in guaranteeing the safe, secure, and reliable operation of our Nuclear Power Plant.

(...)

Today we renew our collective commitment to unleashing the full potential of nuclear power and fostering conducive conditions for its development. Regrettably, ongoing conflicts worldwide, including recent ones in our regions, not only jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear facilities but also hinder the advancement of peaceful nuclear initiatives.

Armenia calls upon all international partners to seize the historic opportunity of the current Summit and with joint efforts advance the commitments and goals set out in the Summit Declaration to pave the way towards a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for the generations to come."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey to look for oil in Sea of Marmara
The country’s state oil company received a license to conduct respective exploration there...
 Azerbaijan petitions to Nuclear Energy Summit co-chairs regarding Armenia nuclear plant
In the open letter, the Azerbaijani side called on the leadership of the summit to pay attention to…
 Macron proposes to connect EU, Caucasus, Western Balkans power grids
The French president said he spoke with colleagues from the Western Balkans and the Caucasus in this regard...
 Armenia PM: We have decided to extend our nuclear plant’s operation period until 2036
It will lay a solid foundation for a smooth transition to the new power unit, Pashinyan added in his address at the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels...
 Armenia PM confirms participation in first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels
The Belgian ambassador to Armenia informed…
 Armenia economy minister, ANDRITZ Hydro official discuss cooperation possibilities in mining, energy (PHOTOS)
Vahan Kerobyan received Norbert Schwarz, Vice President of Market Management Central & Eastern Europe, Russia, CIS of this company…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos