PM: We can proudly state that, among other crucial things, Armenia’s nuclear plant symbolizes our sovereignty

For decades, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant has been serving as a critical element of our energy system ensuring the stability and sustainability of energy production. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his address Thursday at the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Pashinyan added as follows, in particular: "Presently, about 30% of our country’s electricity derives from nuclear energy. Our course of arrival to that point was thorny, marred with dramatic period of the closure of the Nuclear Power Plant. Today, we can proudly state that among other crucial things, it also symbolizes and strengthens our sovereignty.

However, this critical role means great responsibility. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety and security in the operation of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. This commitment is behind the large-scale modernization and re-equipment of the Plant during the recent years, which allowed to extend the operation of the Armenian NPP until 2026.

Armenia actively collaborates with the International Atomic Energy Agency [(IAEA)], adopting a proactive stance to ensure nuclear safety and security while fulfilling all its obligations. We regularly host review and peer review missions, reports of which clearly indicate that Armenia is operating the power plant in line with IAEA safety standards. The absence of any nuclear or radiation safety incidents throughout the history of our plant's operation speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to this cause. This achievement is a testament to Armenia's political will and expertise. We also acknowledge with gratitude the indispensable technical assistance, knowledge and guidance from the IAEA and partner countries, which have been critical in guaranteeing the safe, secure, and reliable operation of our Nuclear Power Plant.

(...)

Today we renew our collective commitment to unleashing the full potential of nuclear power and fostering conducive conditions for its development. Regrettably, ongoing conflicts worldwide, including recent ones in our regions, not only jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear facilities but also hinder the advancement of peaceful nuclear initiatives.

Armenia calls upon all international partners to seize the historic opportunity of the current Summit and with joint efforts advance the commitments and goals set out in the Summit Declaration to pave the way towards a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for the generations to come."