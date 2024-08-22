Microsoft to impose restrictions on Russia companies

Microsoft Corporation has notified its partners in Russia about the upcoming restriction of access to certain Cloud subscribers, starting from September 2. This was reported by the hotline of Softline, the official distributor of Microsoft products in Russia, reports Gazeta.ru.
This new decision by the US corporation applies to all legal entities registered in Russia, except for multinational companies (MNCs) that are owned or overseen by legal entities outside of Russia. The restrictions will apply to all licensing channels, including Enterprise and CSP.
Microsoft did not specify the details of the new restriction, but the corporation's partners in Russia have already turned to Microsoft to clarify the situation.
In particular, the American IT giant was asked to provide an accurate list of products and packages subject to these restrictions, specify the dates of access to data stored in the Cloud and list the documents and communication channels through which companies can confirm their affiliation with the MNC.
Currently, Softline advises Microsoft's Russian customers to save Cloud data.