Telegram channel: Israeli fighter jet refuels in Azerbaijan during attack on Iran

One of the Israeli fighter jets that approached Tehran during last month's 12-day war with Iran encountered a technical malfunction in its fuel tank — a problem that nearly forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing, according to the Telegram channel @sepah_pasdaran_ru, citing The Times of Israel.
"PS: Israel is gradually beginning to admit that several of their fighter jets were shot down.
It is reported that this fighter jet refuelled in one of Iran's neighbouring countries.
The most likely candidate is Azerbaijan. It is also important to note that several fuel tanks were found in the Caspian Sea," the Telegram channel writes.