Telegram channel: Israeli fighter jet refuels in Azerbaijan during attack on Iran
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

One of the Israeli fighter jets that approached Tehran during last month's 12-day war with Iran encountered a technical malfunction in its fuel tank — a problem that nearly forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing, according to the Telegram channel @sepah_pasdaran_ru, citing The Times of Israel.

"PS: Israel is gradually beginning to admit that several of their fighter jets were shot down.

It is reported that this fighter jet refuelled in one of Iran's neighbouring countries.

The most likely candidate is Azerbaijan. It is also important to note that several fuel tanks were found in the Caspian Sea," the Telegram channel writes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All
Iran's supreme leader calls on the country's judicial authorities to hold Israel and the US accountable
Iran's Supreme Leader emphasized that the United States “was an accomplice to Israel's crimes during the 12-day aggression against the Iranian people,” adding that “the aggressor must be held accountable for its crimes...
 Number of victims of Israeli strikes on Iranian territory has risen to 1,062
To date, we have buried 1,062 people, and another 5,800 have been wounded as a result of [Israel's] crimes...
 Iran ambassador to Armenia: Any ceasefire violation by Israel will not go unanswered
“Iran is not Lebanon,” Sobhani added…
 Ambassador to Armenia: Iran will demand compensation for damage caused by Israeli aggression
Sobhani emphasized his country's intention to petition to international organizations…
 Trump makes another statement contradicting intelligence data on Iran strikes
The US president said that the damage to Iranian nuclear sites from American missile strikes was severe, even as he acknowledged that the available intelligence on the matter was inconclusive…
 Iran FM: Missile strike on US airbase in Qatar complied with UN charter
It was an act of self-defense, Abbas Araghchi said in a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart…
