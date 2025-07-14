News
Macron praised Pashinyan in Armenian for "his brave efforts to establish peace with Azerbaijan"
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media that he was pleased to welcome Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Paris.

“I reaffirmed France’s support for his brave efforts to establish peace with Azerbaijan.
The swift signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan could open a new chapter for all peoples and countries in the region and beyond.
This meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations with the goal of further deepening cooperation in all areas and rapidly strengthening our strategic bilateral partnership,” he wrote.
