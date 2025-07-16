Armenian Prime Minister: We are preparing to sign strategic partnership agreement with France

We are working on a project with France, and I hope that we will agree on everything soon. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference on July 16.
He explained that this is a document on strategic partnership. Pashinyan expressed confidence that the document will be signed.
The head of the cabinet added that the already signed strategic partnership document has intensified US interest in cooperation with Armenia. “We welcome this and want to shape cooperation so that it fully and mutually corresponds to the logic and framework that we have with the US,” the prime minister said.