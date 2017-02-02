News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Official Inter fan club opens in Armenia
17:00, 02.02.2017

The official fan club of Italian grand football club Inter has opened in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, the official website of Inter reports.

President of the fan club, Edgar Petrosyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that they came up with the idea of opening an official fan club for Armenian Nerazzuri long ago.

“We submitted an application to our favorite club in December last year and received a positive answer a month later. Now the club has 27 registered members. We have many plans. We want to meet with the fan clubs from Georgia and Iran. Being an official fan club means having many privileges: getting tickets without problems, getting discounts in the official shop and being a member of the large family called Inter,” Petrosyan said.

To recall, in 1996-1999, Youri Djorkaeff played for Inter. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gennaro Armeno: I am not Armenian, but now I'm interested and will make a research
“I can't confirm that I have Armenian origin...
 Expert: Mkhitaryan deserves Old Trafford ovation
From the very first moment the shine in his eyes was clear…
 Mkhitaryan becomes UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador (PHOTOS)
He will raise awareness about the rights of the neediest children in Armenia…
 Edgar Manucharyan signs a deal with Thai club
The player will leave for a new club in November...
 Romanian fans on FAF and banner dedicated to Armenian Genocide
"We had brought with us a banner dedicated to the Armenian Genocide; it read “1.5 million crosses are shining in the sky. Someone should finally apologize...”
Armenia's Edgar Manucharyan to play in Thailand
He will sign a contract with Ratchaburi FC...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news