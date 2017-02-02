Official Inter fan club opens in Armenia

The official fan club of Italian grand football club Inter has opened in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, the official website of Inter reports.

President of the fan club, Edgar Petrosyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that they came up with the idea of opening an official fan club for Armenian Nerazzuri long ago.

“We submitted an application to our favorite club in December last year and received a positive answer a month later. Now the club has 27 registered members. We have many plans. We want to meet with the fan clubs from Georgia and Iran. Being an official fan club means having many privileges: getting tickets without problems, getting discounts in the official shop and being a member of the large family called Inter,” Petrosyan said.

To recall, in 1996-1999, Youri Djorkaeff played for Inter.