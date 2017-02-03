Ombudsman: Azerbaijani captive’s rights will be exercised according to European Convention

STEPANAKERT. - The issue of observing the rights of the Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Husseinzade detained by the law enforcement authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) will be in the center of NKR Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan’s attention.
He said the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am on Friday.
Earlier, Ruben Melikyan visited detained Elnur Husseinzade.
“The observation of the detainee’s rights will be in the center of our attention. We will immediately react in case any unfavorable circumstances emerge,” Melikyan stressed.
Responding to the question as to what brochure was on the table during the meeting, the Human Rights Defender said that the detainee was provided with the Azerbaijani version of the European Convention on Human Rights. In this connection, Ruben Melkonyan recalled that in 2015 the NKR joined the Convention unilaterally, this meaning that the provisions of this fundamental document also extend to Husseinzade.