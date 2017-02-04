News
Karabakh army: Rise in tension observed at night (PHOTO)
10:30, 04.02.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Karabakh army reported about rise in tension along the line of contact from late Friday to Saturday morning.­­­­

The Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 50 times, firing 250 shots from rifles and 92 times used 60 mm and 82 mm grenades, the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army reported.

The NKR Defense Army vanguard units fulfilled their military task and responded if necessary.

At the moment the situation is relatively calm.

 

