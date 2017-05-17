News
Wednesday
May 17
News
Visa-free regime between EU and Ukraine to enter into force in coming weeks
22:48, 17.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The visa-free regime between the EU and Ukraine will enter into force in less than a month.

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and Malta's interior minister Carmelo Abela, speaking on behalf of the EU presidency, signed a document on making amendments to the EU legislation for providing visa-free regime to Ukrainian citizens, RIA Novosti reports. Kiev hopes that the document will enter into force on the night of June 11.

The dialogue between EU and Ukraine on visa waiver was launched in 2008. In November 2010, EU proposed Kiev an action plan for receiving a visa free regime. The Ukrainian president adopted all the required bills and in December 2015 the European Commission confirmed the fulfillment of all conditions by Kiev.  

However, the process of providing a visa-free regime to Ukraine extended for over a year, since EU was agreeing on a mechanism of suspending a visa-free regime with third countries in connection with the migrant crisis in Europe.

The voting on visa waiver for Ukraine took place only on April 6. Following this, the EU Council adopted an analogous decision, noting that the EU retains the right to suspend the visa-free regime in the event issues related to migration and security rise. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
