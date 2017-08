YEREVAN. – FC Pyunik of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan has a new manager.

FC Spartak Moscow and FC Dynamo Moscow (Russia) former player and FF Jaro (Finland) and FC Shakhter Karagandy (Kazakhstan) former head coach Aleksei Yeryomenko has taken helm at Pyunik.

Artur Soghomonyan, the new owner of this Armenian football club, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter Vera Martirosyan.

And in all likelihood, FC Pyunik will soon be renamed.