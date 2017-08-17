Sharmazanov: Iran is exclusively for political resolution of Karabakh issue

YEREVAN. - Iran is exclusively for the political resolution of the Karabakh issue, this being a message for Azerbaijan.

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists at a briefing after the RPA Executive Body session Thursday.

In his words, Armenia attaches great importance to the development of relations with Iran. ''Iran has a balanced stance on the settlement of the Karabakh issue. At the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted that Iran is for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh issue. This is a message for Azerbaijan, since Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh have never been for the military settlement of the issue,'' Sharmazanov added.