Fight against corruption is on Armenia government agenda

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Saturday chaired a regular meeting of the Anti-Corruption Council; civil society representatives also participated in this talk.

Analysts from the independent expert committee presented the corruption risks that were detected in Armenia in several domains, and the action plans to reduce these risks.

PM Karapetyan, in turn, underscored the implementation of consistent steps to reduce corruption risks in the noted domains, and gave relevant instructions.

Also, the Premier commissioned the government chief of staff to finalize the respective document by November, and to submit it for the government’s consideration.