PACE to debate two reports on Azerbaijan on October 11
00:04, 09.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Two reports on Azerbaijan will be discussed by PACE delegates during the autumn session on October 11, head of Armenian delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The first reported is related to the functioning of the democratic institutions, the second is related to human rights,” Hovhannisyan added.

PACE autumn session kicks off on October 9. The president of the Assembly will be elected on the first day of the session after Pedro Agramunt resigned. The candidates are Stella Kyriakides from Cyprus and Emanuelis Zingeris from Lithuania.

