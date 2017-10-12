Azerbaijani defense minister “afraid of” standing next to Armenian official

A meeting of the defense ministers of the CIS member countries hosted by Tajikistan was marked by a small incident that would have remained unnoticed unless Azerbaijani media made it a sensation.

Following the meeting, the participants had a traditional family photo session. The ministers or the deputy ministers representing the country were lined up in alphabetical order.

Accordingly, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov stood next to Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan.

Hasanov considered it insulting, and he retreated, hiding behind the flag.