Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, has told CBS News that the country’s authorities have managed to return about $100 billion to the state budget, after the arrest of eleven princes and four ministers in the year past.
“The amount exceeds $100 billion, but the real objective was not this amount or any other amount,” he said. “The idea is not to get money, but to punish the corrupt and send a clear signal that whoever engages in corrupt deals will face the law.”
In November 2017, Mohammad bin Salman-led National Anti-Corruption Commission of Saudi Arabia arrested about 200 Saudis—princes, senior officials, and businessmen. They were accused of money laundering, abuse of power, and bribery.