Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has reacted on Facebook on the US President Donald Trump’s new tweet.

Earlier, the US President tweeted: “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”

“Simply not everyone stopped saying ‘thanks’ to the US for Iraq, where the ISIS finally appeared as a result of intervention,” Zakharova said on Facebook.