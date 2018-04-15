The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has expressed its support to the recent military operation in Syria, and against chemical weapons, reported the Emirates News Agency.
According to the ministry’s respective statement, the UAE stresses the need to prevent terrorists in the conflict zone from getting hold of chemical weapons.
In the UAE’s view, the foundation for resolving the Syrian crisis shall be a political solution based on UN Security Council resolutions and the Geneva Conventions.