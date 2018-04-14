Russian president Vladimir Putin condemned the airstirkes in Syria where “Russian military help the legitimate government in its fight against terrorism”.

Putin warned that the current escalation of the Syrian crisis has “a devastating impact on the whole system of international relations.”

By using force, Washington is only prompting a new wave of asylum-seekers from Syria and the whole region, Putin said.

He added that the airstrikes were carried out without the sanctions by the UN Security Council in violation of the UN Charter, norms and principles of the international law. He called these actions “an act of aggression against a sovereign state which is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism”.

Russia is calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the aggressive actions of the US and its allies, the statement concluded.

Trump announces start of Syria airstrikes

US, UK and France fire 30 missiles

NATO chief supports Syria operation

Syria: Tripartite attack is flagrant violation of international law

France says Syria operation is legitimate

Iran strongly condemns Syria airstrikes

Russia says 100 missiles were launched at Syria targets