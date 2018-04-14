The joint military operation of France with the allies from U.S. and UK is legitimate, limited and proportionate, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters Saturday.

The foreign minister said the “chemical escalation” in Syria is not acceptable because it’s violating the rules of war and of humanity, AP reported.

Jean-Yves Le Drian said official Damascus crossed the red line. He said “very soon France will launch new political initiatives.”

In turn, French Defense Minister Florance Parly said Paris is not going to be involved in a confrontation and refuse any logic of escalation. The coalition targeted a scientific research center on production of chemical warfare technology and two other facilities.

“The Russians were warned beforehand,” she added.

