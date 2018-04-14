NATO Secretary General supported the actions taken by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons facilities and capabilities.

“This will reduce the regime’s ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons,” he said in a statement.

“NATO has consistently condemned Syria's continued use of chemical weapons as a clear breach of international norms and agreements. The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, and those responsible must be held accountable.

NATO considers the use of chemical weapons as a threat to international peace and security, and believes that it is essential to protect the Chemical Weapons Convention. This calls for a collective and effective response by the international community,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the US Department of Defense announced missile attacks on three targets in Damascus and Homs related to the production and storage of chemical weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that more than 100 missiles were fired.

The mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has to begin its work in the city of Douma.