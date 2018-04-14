US, British and French aggression on Syria is a flagrant violation of the international law and the principals of UN charter, Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Saturday that Syria condemns with the strongest terms the tripartite US, British and French aggression on Syria as being a flagrant violation of the international law and the principals of UN charter.

The source added that the tripartite aggression showed again the recklessness of the hostile countries with the international legitimacy,” SANA agency reported.

The statement also says that the timing of the aggression, which coincides with the arrival of a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), is aimed at impeding the work of the mission, anticipating its results and to put pressure on it I n an attempt to uncover their lies and fabrications.