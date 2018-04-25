YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday will commence consultations with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces in Armenia.

“We need to be united and together,” his respective statement reads, in particular. “The civil movement, in which especially the youth is engaged, opens up new opportunities toward the recovery of Armenia’s political life and the deepening of democracy [in the country].

“In that sense, the launch of dialogue between the parties is extremely important.

“[But] I express regret that the [respective] negotiations have broken off.

“[Being] concerned by the created situation, I am starting, as of today, consultations with the representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss the situation in the country and the avenues out of it.

“I hope we will succeed, with joint efforts, to find, in the spirit of mutual understanding, the avenues for a possible solution.”