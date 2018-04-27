The South Korean presidential staff informed that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday kicked off the first talks between the two countries in more than ten years, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

Kim Jong-un crossed the border at the Panmunjeom border checkpoint and became the first North Korean leader to visited South Korea.

Subsequently, and by invitation of the North Korean leader, Moon Jae-in took a step toward the North Korean sector of the border.

Kim Jong-un expressed a conviction that the talks will lead to good and significant results.

The South Korean president, for his part, urged Kim Jong-un to ensure, with joint efforts, peace and prosperity in the Korean Peninsula.