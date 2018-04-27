The UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is encouraged by the South and North Korean meeting, msn news reported.

“I am very encouraged by what’s happening. I do not think that anybody looking at the history of North Korea’s plan to develop nuclear weapon would want to be over optimistic of this point but it is clearly good news,” Boris Johnson said.

As reported earlier, South and North Korea have agreed to sign a peace treaty and cease all hostile actions against each other. Both sides confirmed that their overall objective is the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.