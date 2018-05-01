International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009, IAEA said in a statement.
IAEA refused to directly address Netanyahu’s accusations over a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.
“In line with standard IAEA practice, the IAEA evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it. However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information,” the statement said.
As reported earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that Israel obtained 55,000 pages, and another 55,000 files on 183 CDs of Iran’s own archived nuclear weapons program paperwork. According to the Prime Minister, Iran’s leaders have “brazenly” lied to the world.