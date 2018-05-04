YEREVAN. – I will express my view on May 8.

Chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Friday told the aforementioned to reporters in parliament. He noted this when asked whether he will vote for NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy during the Prime Minister’s election on May 8, in the NA.

Although Babloyan—a member of the NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)—gave a positive response to the question as to whether he already had decided on how he will vote, he added that he will say about it solely on that day.

The parliament failed to elect a new PM during its special session on Tuesday, since the parliamentary majority RPA faction voted against Pashinyan.

But subsequently, the faction made a new decision, according to which that it will not nominate its own candidate in the PM election’s second round on May 8 and will assist the candidate nominated by one-third of the 105-seat NA to become the PM.

At present, solely Nikol Pashinyan has been nominated candidate for the next Prime Minister of Armenia.