London will continue to put pressure on Pyongyang toward a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
British Prime Minister Theresa May stated about the aforementioned during her telephonic conversation Friday with US President Donald Trump, reported Interfax news agency.
“The two leaders looked forward to the summit which will take place between President Trump and [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un in Singapore,” reads, in particular, the press release by the UK Prime Minister’s Office. “The PM said the UK would continue to work with the US to keep up the pressure on North Korea to denuclearise.”
Also, May congratulated Trump, “on the safe return of three US citizens who had been held in prison in North Korea.”