Major-General Artak Davtyan has been appointed chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces. He will replace Movses Hakobyan who was appointed Armenia's Chief Military Inspector.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Friday introduced Artak Davtyan to the senior officers’ staff of the armed forces.

The US prosecutor's office charged former Armenian Ambassador to China and Russian citizen in money laundering and bribery.

A 62-year-old Armenian citizen Azat Martirossian and Russian citizen Vitaly Leshkov were charged for their alleged participation in a scheme to launder bribe payments to foreign government officials for the benefit of Ohio-based subsidiary of Rolls-Royce. They aimed, to secure a contract worth approximately $145 million to supply equipment and services to power a gas pipeline from Kazakhstan to China.

UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson discussed Armenia, Putin and Skripal with Russian pranksters who were posing as Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the “childish actions” and said the issues of Salisbury and recent events in Armenia “are serious matters”. The phone call lasted 18 minutes before Johnson realized that it was a hoax.

The Republican Party of Armenia believes there is no need in snap parliamentary election. Head of the Armenian parliament’s majority faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said they are preparing solely for the regular parliamentary election, which is slated for 2022.

Baghsaryan added that his party does not refuse any discussion on Electoral Code reforms.

The “Founding Parliament” member Garo Yegnukian was released on bail following the court decision on Thursday. The bail amounted to around $20,000.

Garo Yegnukian, has been under arrest on charges of aiding the Sasna Tsrer armed group since July 2016.

U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled his historic meeting in Singapore with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un next month.

In a letter to North Korean leader Trump said the summit is canceled “for the good of both parties”, but “to the detriment of the world”.

North Korea said they are “full of regret” at Trump’s decision to cancel the summit and will do everything for peace and stability of the Korean peninsula. Meanwhile, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in said they are “very perplexed” and believe it is very regrettable that the North Korea-U.S. summit will not be held.

Australia and the Netherlands hold Russia responsible for the downing of flight MH17 in Ukraine in July 2014, the Dutch government said in a statement on Friday.

The countries “are now convinced that Russia is responsible for the deployment of the Buk installation that was used to down MH17.” Russian defense ministry denied the accusations.