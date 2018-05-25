North Korea is “full of regret” at the US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel US-North Korean summit, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also explained North Korean “hostility” as Washington was outraged by the latest statement of North Korean Deputy FM Choe Son Hui. A senior North Korean official has dismissed remarks by US Vice-President Mike Pence as “stupid.”

“As for the “tremendous anger and open hostility” referred to by President Trump, it is just a reaction to the unbridled remarks made by the U.S. side which has long pressed the DPRK unilaterally to scrap nuclear program ahead of the DPRK-US summit,” 38north reported quoting the statement.

According to the statement, North Korea remain unchanged in its goal and will to do everything for peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and humankind.

“As far as the historic DPRK-US summit is concerned, we have inwardly highly appreciated President Trump for having made the bold decision, which any other US presidents dared not, and made efforts for such a crucial event as the summit. His sudden and unilateral announcement to cancel the summit is something unexpected to us and we cannot but feel great regret for it,” the statement said.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump has canceled his historic meeting in Singapore with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un next month.